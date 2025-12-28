Zelensky Thanks Trump For Meeting, Expresses Hope For Tangible Results

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian president made this statement during a brief press conferenc before the start of negotiations, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Thank you for this meeting. Thank you for your organization. Our teams they do what they can and I think that during last month they move forward with negotiations and Americans. They did a great job preparing all the documents. I hope that all these documents will lead us to real results. And I agree with the president [Trump] that many Europeans are also on our side," Zelensky said.

He noted that the Ukrainian and American teams had devoted a lot of time to the peace agreement project, security guarantees, and a step-by-step approach to implementing these documents.

“And we will now discuss this strategy,” the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Zelensky recalled that 90% of the draft document on ending the war has already been agreed upon.

As reported, a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump began at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Earlier, during a meeting with journalists, when the President of Ukraine revealed the details of the 20 points of the draft basic document on ending the war, he noted that two points remain unresolved – the issues of territories and the management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. According to Zelensky, these issues should be discussed at the leadership level.

In addition to the draft peace agreement, according to Zelensky, other documents necessary to end the war are also on the negotiating table. Namely, a multilateral security guarantee framework for Ukraine, which is a trilateral document between Ukraine, the US, and Europe. There is also a security guarantee framework for Ukraine from the US, which is a bilateral document. In addition, Ukraine and the US have developed a document on recovery and economic development called the Roadmap for Ukraine's Prosperity.