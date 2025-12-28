My Hakeem App Surpasses 900,000 Active Users, EHS CEO Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) – Chief Executive Officer of the Electronic Health Solutions (EHS) Omar Ayesh said the number of active users of the "My Hakeem" application has exceeded 900,000, while more than 145,000 citizens have benefited from the monthly home delivery of medications.Ayesh told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday that the My Hakeem app offers an integrated package of electronic services that facilitate access to healthcare for citizens. These include medication home delivery, viewing laboratory test results for the past six months, accessing radiology reports, booking follow-up appointments at health facilities, requesting health certificates, and printing official vaccination certificates, without the need to visit health facilities in person.He noted that the app also enables patients to obtain electronic receipts and payment vouchers, eliminating the need to retain paper copies, as part of the transition toward full automation of financial services.Ayesh confirmed the launch of a new package of electronic services, including a follow-up appointment request service, currently available in 72 health facilities, in addition to expanded issuance of health certificates electronically.He added that the company recently developed a financial accounting system now implemented in more than 91 Ministry of Health facilities, including four hospitals, aimed at managing billing operations accurately and efficiently through an integrated digital platform.Ayesh said that through the My Hakeem program, the company has achieved a qualitative shift in the digital transformation of Jordan's health sector over the past 16 years. The program is currently applied in more than 424 health facilities affiliated with the Ministry of Health and the Royal Medical Services, including 51 hospitals, 118 comprehensive health centers, 244 primary health centers, and 11 specialized centers across the Kingdom.It is worth noting that the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with EHS, launched a self-registration service on the My Hakeem app in 2023 to facilitate patient access and save time and effort.