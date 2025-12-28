403
Camping Season Revives Kuwait's Popular Heritage Each Winter
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Moharib
KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) - With the onset of winter, Kuwait's camping season returns as a prominent expression of the country's popular heritage and national identity, with camps spreading across the north and south of the country.
Running from November 15 until March 15, 2026, the season is more than a winter pastime, it is a social tradition that strengthens community bonds and reflects values of hospitality and togetherness, blending tradition with modern life.
Each year, Kuwaitis reaffirm their enduring connection to the desert, turning camps into a lifestyle centered on tranquility, social closeness, and recreational activities away from the city's fast pace. (end)
