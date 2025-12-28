American Caldwell's Global University Visibility (GUV) Rankings Reach New Milestone In 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- American Caldwell, a Washington, DC – based market research firm specializing in higher education, today announced major global growth milestones for its 2025 Global University Visibility (GUV) rankings, underscoring the expanding international influence of the platform and its data-driven approach to measuring institutional visibility.

In 2025, the Global University Visibility (GUV) rankings reached unprecedented scale and impact:

- Expanded coverage to 1,000 universities worldwide

- Reached an audience of more than 100 million people

- Attracted visitors from 165 countries

- Tracked tens of thousands of data points across institutions

The GUV Rankings analyze a broad and proprietary set of indicators, including public interest, social media sentiment, news and media mentions, advertising spend, online footprint, web references, watch time, and website visits - along with additional signals not captured anywhere else.

“The 2025 Global University Visibility rankings reflect a truly global view of how universities are seen around the world,” said N. Alexander Kader, Partner at American Caldwell.“By expanding both the scale and depth of our data, we're providing even clearer insight into visibility, reputation, and real-world attention across markets.”

Unlike conventional academic rankings focused primarily on research output or reputation surveys, the Global University Visibility (GUV) Rankings emphasize measurable public presence and engagement over a one-year period, offering institutions, policymakers, and stakeholders a complementary perspective on university brands.

American Caldwell provides research, analytics, polling, and marketing services to colleges and universities, helping institutions understand perception, visibility, and audience behavior in an increasingly competitive global environment.

About American Caldwell

American Caldwell is a Washington, DC–based market research firm focused on higher education. The firm delivers marketing intelligence, polling, research, and advanced analytics to support institutional strategy, branding, and decision-making.