UAE Property Market: BNW Developments Plans Dh20-Billion Projects In 2026

BNW Developments plans Dh20 billion worth of projects across the UAE's real estate market in 2026, with key focus on the red-hot Ras Al Khaimah property market.

“We will be coming up with more ultra-luxurious projects with some special brands. The next project will be a five-star hotel brand. We have eight projects in RAK Central, and four projects in Al Marjan beach. So altogether, BNW will have 12 more projects to be delivered in just Ras Al Khaimah with a built-up area of more than 10 million square feet with a gross development value of around Dh20 billion. We shall be launching all these projects in 2026,” said Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and founder of BNW Developments.

While speaking during the launch of Tonino Lamborghini Residences on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, he said investors from the US, Europe, and Australia are showing exceptionally strong interest in the projects in the northern emirates.

“Projects are more popular in the American and European markets because of certain factors. For Indians, the most important thing when they invest is that they're looking for a good return on their investments and a project in which the entry ticket is easier. We are focusing more on ultra-luxury projects. America, Europe, and Australia are the key markets for us,” he said.

BNW Developments has over Dh32-billion portfolio in gross development value in the UAE.

Aggarwal sees Al Marjan Island emerging as the next hotspot in the UAE for branded residences.

“What Al Marjan Island has done in a couple of years is unmatchable, as a number of Michelin Star restaurants are coming to the Island. Whatever is happening on Al Marjan Island is history in the UAE, and definitely all those people who have invested in the market will benefit.”

Tonino Lamborghini Residences, Ras Al Khaimah, will have 377 apartments, including studios, one, two, and three-bedroom residences, alongside villas, penthouses, and mansions.

“Partnering with Tonino Lamborghini is a milestone that reflects our vision to bring global design legends to the region, delivering spaces that celebrate heritage while creating tangible value for discerning investors and residents,” added Aggarwal.

Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, managing director and co-founder of BNW Developments, added that the Italian brand has always spoken the language of emotion, proportion, and beauty.

“Every project is an opportunity to transform space into an experience, because living somewhere is not simply about inhabiting a place but choosing every day the emotions that place can inspire. This project will be created to welcome people who are looking for something more: environments where contemporary comfort meets international charm, and where every detail bears the unmistakable signature of my style,” said Tonino Lamborghini, founder of the Tonino Lamborghini brand.