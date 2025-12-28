Corporate Cricket Triumph: Set Go Academy Hosts Thrilling UAE Tournament

The UAE's corporate cricket community received a lively boost as Set Go Cricket Academy successfully hosted its latest indoor corporate cricket tournament, bringing together teams from across the business world for a day of action-packed matches.

The tournament was designed to encourage corporate wellness, strengthen team bonds, and promote an active lifestyle among working professionals. Players showcased impressive skills and sportsmanship, ensuring each match was a spectacle for both participants and spectators.

Building corporate cricket culture

Speaking about the event, CP Rizwan, CEO of Set Go Cricket Academy and former UAE national captain, said: "This tournament is more than just cricket; it's about unity, collaboration, and building a positive sporting culture within the corporate community.

"We are extremely thankful to Kamel Pay for their generous sponsorship and to Emrill for their valuable association and support," he added.

The highlight of the day was the victory of Trendz Events (Farnek Group), who took home the trophies, medals, and special awards, capping off an impressive display of teamwork and skill.

With indoor cricket gaining popularity in the UAE corporate sector, Set Go Cricket Academy continues to provide a vibrant platform for companies to compete, connect, and celebrate the spirit of sport in a professional yet fun environment.