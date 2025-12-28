Dubai: Ronaldo Wins Best Middle East Player 2025, Scores Award Three Years In A Row

Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai on Sunday night, adding another accolade to his career.

The Portuguese star received the honour at a star-studded gala attended by leading footballers, club presidents, and global sports figures.

Speaking on stage after receiving the award, Ronaldo said the ceremony remained one of his favourites and mentioned that his motivation to perform remains strong regardless of where he plays. "My focus will continue to be on scoring goals, winning more trophies and reaching new personal milestones," said Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's award comes amid a season in which he has continued to play a leading role in the region, inspiring younger players and drawing global attention to Middle Eastern football. On the international stage, he is close to the 1,000-goal milestone, with over 950 goals already in the bag.