'Always Smiling': Family, School Mourn Student Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest In Sharjah

Family and school community members have described a teenager who died of a cardiac arrest as a bright youngster who was“always smiling” and always ready to help. It was on Wednesday that 17-year-old Aisha Mariam was found unconscious by her family and later pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.

“She was always smiling and always ready to help anyone,” her uncle told Khaleej Times.“In school, she used to play tennis and football. She was very involved in school.”

A Grade 11 student of the Sharjah Indian School, Aisha was studious and a member of the school football team. Dr Pramod Mahajan, Director-Principal at SIS, said she was very active in the school community.

“She was a brilliant child, who took Physics, Chemistry, Math and Biology in her Grade 11,” he said.“She was very charming and always smiling. She used to participate in every event and was very obedient.”

Aisha had spent the previous night at a relative's home, staying up until 1am with her cousins. She returned to her own house afterward and went to sleep.

The following afternoon, she woke up around 2pm and went to the bathroom. When she failed to come out, her family broke open the door and found her unconscious. Although they rushed her to the hospital, nothing could be done to save her, her uncle said.

Family unable to accept news

Her uncle said that no one in the family was able to accept what has happened.“Everyone including her cousins and extended family are in shock,” he said.“Her mother and siblings travelled to India last night. Only Aisha's father and two of us uncles are remaining in the UAE. We are waiting for the final paperwork to come through so that we can get her body repatriated. It is expected to happen today or tomorrow.”

Aisha is survived by two siblings; an 11-year-old brother and a 3-year-old sister. Her family had lived in Al Ain for 15 years before shifting to Sharjah's Maysaloon area.“It has only been two years since the family shifted here,” her uncle said.

Alarming to school community

Dr. Pramod said that the incident was very alarming to the school community.“Aisha was very healthy and active in sports,” he said.“She was part of the school football team. Every medical check up of hers came clean. So it is very alarming that such a young, active child suffered a cardiac arrest. And it is not an isolated incident. Just a few months ago, something similar happened to another teenager. For the school community, this is a wakeup call.”

In October, an 18-year-old boy died due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai. Vaishnav Krishnakumar, who was a university student, attended a Diwali celebration along with his friends where he spent almost 45 minutes dancing. Soon after, he moved away from the dance floor before collapsing. He was rushed to hospital, but died.