Dubai: Ronaldo Honours Djokovic With First-Ever Globe Sports Award In Emotional Moment

The first-ever Globe Sports Award was presented in Dubai on Sunday night, after the Globe Soccer Awards. Cristiano Ronaldo handed the honour to tennis great Novak Djokovic during an emotional ceremony.

Introduced this year, the Globe Sports Award recognises excellence beyond a single sport, celebrating athletes whose careers reflect determination, longevity and global inspiration. Its inaugural ceremony set the tone for a new chapter in the sports awards.

Djokovic said he was caught off guard, but in a positive way, after Ronaldo presented him with the award.

“It's a great surprise. I am always caught off guard, but in a positive way,” Djokovic said.“Receiving this from Ronaldo is a dream come true. I am thankful to call him a friend and someone who always inspires.”

Despite coming from different sports, Djokovic said the bond between elite athletes remains universal.

“We are not part of the same sport, but we push each other,” he said.“Standing here together and talking about how sport can inspire children around the world is something we look forward to.”

One of the most powerful moments of the evening came through a specially prepared video tribute by Ronaldo. The video relied solely on words flowing across the screen, paired with intense tennis audio of the legendary 54-shot rally from Djokovic's 2013 US Open match against Rafael Nadal.

“I think people are not aware of the trials and tribulations we face, and some of the words on screen awakened emotions in me,” he said.“We all aspire to be like our sporting heroes and hold trophies and accolades, but the trials and tribulations people go through are not always seen.”

He stressed that the message went far beyond his own journey.“This is not only [about] me, it's all athletes,” Djokovic added.

Ronaldo, in turn, praised Djokovic as a role model for present and future generations, saying the Serbian star kept pushing through adversity. The tribute video referenced the many challenges Djokovic has faced over the years, from age-related battles and career-defining defeats to personal and professional controversies.

Djokovic also offered a light-hearted but heartfelt tribute back to Ronaldo, praising his drive.“I love Ronaldo's serious looks, and he will reach a thousand goals,” he said, drawing warm applause from the audience.

The presentation of the first Globe Sports Award highlighted the ceremony's future plans of moving beyond football to honour sporting excellence.