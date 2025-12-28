UAE: Keep Doors Closed Amid Dust, Avoid Spreading Rumours, NCM Urges

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has shared important precautionary measures for UAE residents in case of dusty weather conditions.

Residents are advised to take safety precautions to protect themselves and their property during dust storms.

Recommended For You

Safety tips include:



Avoid direct exposure to dust and dust particles.

Exercise caution while driving and strictly follow traffic safety rules.

Keep doors and windows closed to prevent dust from entering homes and buildings. Stay updated by following weather reports and bulletins from official sources.

The NCM emphasises the importance of relying on official reports and discourages spreading rumours or unverified information.

This advisory comes as a yellow dust alert was issued on December 28, from 1.20pm to 6pm.

The weather in the UAE on December 29 is expected to be cloudy with a chance of rain. There is a chance of convective clouds, which are usually associated with rainfall, forming over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, according to NCM.