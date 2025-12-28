Qatar Music Academy Students Wrap Up Educational Journey To Spain

Students from Qatar Music Academy (QMA), part of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, have concluded an educational journey to Spain, which offered them numerous academic and life-enriching experiences.

The trip took place through a partnership with the Reina Sofía School of Music in Spain, designed to provide students with advanced annual training programmes - an experience that fosters growth, creativity, and confidence both on and off the stage.

The partnership includes advanced courses, student exchange programmes, and pathways for QMA graduates to join higher education programmes offered by the Reina Sofía School of Music, in addition to integrating the school's Virtual Reality technology into music education across Qatar Foundation schools.

Loujaien Sassi, a QMA student who participated in the Madrid programme, said she learnt a great deal during the trip.

The experience allowed her to perform with students from around the world and engage in daily training sessions, collective work, and concerts that boosted her confidence.

Leo Fayyad described his selection to travel to Madrid as a pivotal moment in his journey, made possible by QMA, as one of the youngest violinists to join the Orchestre des Ecoles Françaises à l'Etranger, an international orchestra bringing together students from French schools worldwide.

He said: "During this journey, I learned how music transcends borders and dissolves barriers between communities around the world. QMA transformed my passion into a dream of a global music career, thanks to the supportive environment, intensive training, and performance opportunities".

For Anthony Bou Harb, being selected, alongside his sister Michele, was recognition of their dedication and passion for music, making the trip an important milestone in their musical journey.

Michele added that the environment of the programme made her feel empowered to grow, noting that what she learned went beyond technical lessons and included the value of commitment and openness to new musical styles.

QMA, under Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, highlights the nation's efforts in nurturing young musical talent and promoting global cultural exchange, showing how music bridges tradition, innovation, and the next generation of creative leaders. (QNA)

