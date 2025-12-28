The Gambia President Commends Qatar Charity's Support For Economic Empowerment Of Vulnerable Groups

The Gambia President Adama Barrow lauded Qatar Charity's (QC) significant role in economically empowering vulnerable communities by providing income-generating projects.

He emphasised that this initiative would create new opportunities for youth employment, enhance women's participation in economic activities, and strengthen rural cooperatives to foster local development.

The remarks were made during an official ceremony held in Banjul, under the patronage of Barrow, where QC implemented the second phase of the Empowerment and Economic Development Project.

The project, carried out in partnership with The Gambia's National Disaster Management Agency, aims to strengthen livelihoods and promote sustainable development.

The event was attended by Barrow, Qatari deputy ambassador to Gambia Abdulla al-kaabi and Jassim Abdullah al Jassim, advisor to the CEO of QC, along with senior Gambian government officials and representatives of local and international organisations.

The second phase of the project included the distribution of 130 three-wheeled vehicles, 130 passenger“tuk-tuks”, and 100 diesel-powered grain mills. These resources aim to boost job opportunities for youth and support women's cooperatives in rural areas, in line with the national development strategy and the Yiriwa programme, which focuses on improving livelihoods and driving economic growth. The ceremony also featured the distribution of school bags and stationery to orphans to support education and promote social solidarity.

Barrow thanked QC's support, describing the initiative as“a true embodiment of international solidarity.” He noted that it provides vital backing for government efforts to build a more resilient society and stressed the importance of collaboration between the National Disaster Management Agency, civil society organisations, and the Ministry of Gender and Social Welfare in implementing the project.

Al-Jassim affirmed that the initiative reflects QC's commitment to supporting The Gambia's sustainable development goals. He explained that the first phase of the project included the distribution of essential equipment in health, education, and livelihood improvement, such as blood pressure monitors, water purification tools, school desks, sewing machines, solar lamps, and relief kits.

He added that since 2019, QC implemented development projects in The Gambia worth approximately $5mn, covering health, education, water and sanitation, orphan sponsorship, and income-generating initiatives-underscoring the strong humanitarian partnership between Qatar and The Gambia.

Last month, QC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gambia's Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare to strengthen cooperation in social protection, economic empowerment, and improving the quality of life for vulnerable groups.