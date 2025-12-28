Qatar Foundation Opens Global Horizons For Young Musical Talent

For the young musicians of Qatar Music Academy (QMA), part of QF's Pre University Education, a one-week camp at the Reina Sofía School of Music in Madrid offered far more than intensive training – it was a transformative experience that boosted confidence, broadened horizons, and opened new pathways for the future.

Through QF's partnership with the Reina Sofía School of Music, QMA provides students with advanced training and the opportunity to attend the annual Madrid camp.

The partnership includes advanced training programmes, student exchanges, and pathways for QMA graduates to pursue higher education programmes at the music school in Madrid. It also explores integrating the school's Virtual Reality technologies into music education across QF schools.

Loujaien Sassi.

For Loujaien Sassi, a QMA violin student who participated in the Madrid camp, the experience was life changing.“I had an incredible time at the Reina Sofía camp,” she says.“As a violinist, I learned so much from exceptional teachers and performed with students from all over the world.”

Loujaien's father, Moez Sassi, who accompanied her to Spain, still recalls the moment he realised her talent was more than a hobby.“When Loujaien joined QMA, I discovered her true potential,” he says.“After submitting a short video of her performance, she was selected – among only five students – to travel to Spain. I never imagined I would witness such a rapid transformation in her character.

Michele Bou Harb.

Returning to Doha, Loujaien carried more than just memories with her.“I came back with greater confidence, a wider perspective, and determination to keep going,” she says.“In those spacious rehearsal halls, surrounded by instruments and students from around the globe.”

For Leo Fayyad, the programme was a natural continuation of a journey that began eight years earlier, when he first walked into QMA carrying a violin almost too big for him to hold.

His father, Hadi Fayad, recalls every step of that growth:“Leo started as an enthusiastic beginner,” he says.“Today, he is a focused and disciplined violinist. Through years of training, performances, and orchestral projects, he has matured musically and emotionally, developing confidence on stage and a strong sense of responsibility.”

Leo's talent secured him a place as one of the youngest members of the Orchestre des Écoles Françaises à l'Étranger, an international orchestra bringing together students from French schools around the world. This achievement, combined with a full scholarship from QMA, paved the way for his journey to Madrid.

“The Reina Sofía camp was an incredibly rich experience,” Leo shares.“I made new friends from different countries, gained self-confidence, and found a warm and supportive environment. I even practiced my Spanish every day.”

For Michele and Anton Bou Harb, being selected to travel to Madrid was recognition of their dedication and passion for music.

“I felt proud and excited; it was an important step in my musical journey” Anton says.“The excellence of the school, along with supportive professors and peers from around the world, strengthened my confidence and motivation.”

His sister Michele explained how the experience was a mix of emotions: pride, passion, and a longing for a broader musical future, saying:“I was so excited when I was selected. It felt like a huge step in my career as a musician.”

Nadine Chamoun, Michele and Anthony's mother, expressed her pride in her sons.“Despite their different musical personalities, they share one piano, one dream, and a path that began at QMA,” she says.“We're incredibly proud of their growth and achievements – it's been an experience full of learning and musical excellence.”