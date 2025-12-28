Japan Provides EGP 1Bn Grant To Egypt For Suez Canal Diving Support Vessel

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Japan will provide an EGP 1bn ($22m) grant to Egypt to build and supply a first-of-its-kind diving support vessel (DSV) for the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) fleet, according to an executive agreement signed on Sunday.

The grant, provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is intended to enhance maritime safety, emergency response, and the sustainable operation of the waterway. The signing ceremony was attended by Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, and Admiral Osama Rabie, Chairperson of the SCA. The agreement was signed by Ahmed El-Barbary, Director of the SCA Shipyards Department, and Yamamoto Atsushi, Senior Representative of the JICA Egypt Office, in the presence of Yusuke Suzuki, Economic Minister at the Japanese Embassy.

The DSV will perform multiple tasks, including towing, assisting ships in manoeuvring, and responding to maritime emergencies. Al-Mashat stated the agreement represents a qualitative partnership reflecting deep-rooted ties between the two nations, following directives from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to benefit from Japanese developmental and technological expertise.

Al-Mashat noted that the Suez Canal handles approximately 12% of global trade and remains a primary component of Egypt's gross domestic product. She added that while regional tensions since October 2023 caused a significant decline in traffic, navigation activity recovered to record 8.6% growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, following a peace agreement sponsored by President al-Sisi and a gradual return to stability in the Red Sea.

Rabiee described the DSV as an“unprecedented addition” to the SCA fleet that would significantly support marine rescue teams in diving, search, and recovery operations. He noted that the canal's rescue capacity will be further bolstered next year with the addition of two rescue tugs with a 190-tonne bollard pull.

Suzuki, the Japanese Embassy's economic minister, said the project is mutually beneficial and adds a new chapter to the strategic partnership. Atsushi, of JICA, highlighted that the partnership between JICA and the SCA has spanned nearly 70 years, stating the new vessel would reinforce the canal's strategic position as a global maritime corridor.

The 45-metre vessel will be built entirely in Japan according to SOLAS requirements and under the supervision of the Japanese classification society NK. The 620-tonne unit features a dual-fuel engine (diesel and natural gas) to reduce carbon emissions. It has a 10-metre width, a 4.5-metre draught, and a speed of 12 knots, with accommodation for 29 people. Technical equipment includes two decompression chambers to support diving and rescue operations, as well as a waste treatment unit.

The executive agreement follows the exchange of letters signed between Al-Mashat and the Japanese Ambassador in August.