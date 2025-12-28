Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Advisor To Saudi FM On Lebanese Affairs
Talks throughout the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as on the developments in Lebanon and the joint coordination efforts between the two countries on the Lebanese matter.
HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's supportive position for Lebanon and its persistent standing with the brotherly people of Lebanon.
