Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Holds A Phone Call With The Syrian Minister Of Defense
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of State for Defense Affairs, held a telephone call today with Maj. Gen. (Eng.) Murhaf Abu Qasra, Minister of Defense of the brotherly Republic of Syria the call, the two sides discussed topics of mutual interest, in addition to reviewing the latest developments and updates at the regional and international levels
