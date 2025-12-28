Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Families Only Allowed At Lusail Boulevard Event On December 31


2025-12-28 02:02:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An announcement has been issued regarding the Lusail Boulevard fireworks show scheduled for December 31, confirming that the event is dedicated to families only.

Visitors are requested to follow designated routes and approved parking areas to help ease traffic congestion. Authorities have also warned that parking in unauthorized areas will result in violations.

MENAFN28122025000067011011ID1110532046



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search