Arab League Council Condemns Israel's Recognition Of Somaliland, Affirms Rejection To Any Measures To Displace Palestinians

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab League Council, at the level of permanent representatives, strongly condemned Israel's recognition, on Dec. 26, of the secession of the northwestern region of Somalia, known as "Somaliland," considering it a move driven by ulterior political, security, and economic agendas that are categorically rejected.

In a statement issued today at the conclusion of its extraordinary session, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo at the request of the Federal Republic of Somalia to discuss the condemnation of the Israeli entity's recognition of the so-called "Somaliland," the Council affirmed its complete rejection of any measures resulting from this invalid recognition aimed at facilitating plans for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people or the exploitation of northern Somali ports to establish military bases there.

The Council reaffirmed the firm and clear Arab position, as expressed in the resolutions of the Arab League at all levels, that the northwest region of Somalia, also known as "Somaliland," is an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia; a position is based on the Charter of the League of Arab States and its principles, the Charter of the United Nations, and the charters of all organizations of which Somalia is a member. The Council also rejected any attempt to recognize its secession, whether directly or indirectly.

The statement indicated that this illegal Israeli recognition is part of Israel's attempts, as the illegal occupying power, to undermine international peace and security and to violate Arab national security. This necessitates taking legal, economic, political, and diplomatic measures against it.

The Council affirmed its support for the security, stability, unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia. It also affirmed its support for the Federal Government of Somalia in its efforts to preserve Somali sovereignty on land, at sea, and in the air. The Council emphasized the right of the Federal Republic of Somalia to legitimate self-defense, as stipulated in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations and the relevant articles of the Charter of the League of Arab States. Furthermore, the Council pledged its support for any measures Somalia decides to take to counter any aggression against it, within the framework of international law.

The Council of the League of Arab States expressed its full support and solidarity with the position of the Somali government, which considers any action recognizing the secession of the northwest region of Somalia -the so-called "Somaliland" region- null and void, unacceptable, and a flagrant violation of the principles of international law. It also considers such actions a blatant interference in Somalia's internal affairs and a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, which would undermine regional peace and security and exacerbate political tensions in Somalia, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Horn of Africa.

The Council further stated that such Israeli actions represent a dangerous attempt to reshape the geopolitical map in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea off the Somali coast, and called upon the international community to confront these actions as a threat to regional and international peace and security, and to freedom of navigation and international trade.

The Council also categorically rejected any form of displacement of the Palestinian people from their land and attempts to alter the demographic composition of the Palestinian territory, considering this a form of genocide, a grave violation of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy, and an undermining of efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. In this context, the Council emphasized its rejection of the use of Somali territory as a platform for implementing these aggressive Israeli schemes.

The Council further affirmed its categorical rejection of the use of the territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia, or any part thereof, by external actors as a platform or launching pad for any hostile or intelligence activities targeting other countries or that could jeopardize their security and stability. It stressed the necessity of cooperating with the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the years 2025-2026, to garner the necessary support for the issuance of relevant United Nations resolutions affirming the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, rejecting the Israeli recognition of Israel as null and void, and deeming it a threat to international and regional peace and security.

The Council of the Arab League requested the Arab ambassadors in New York, Geneva, Vienna, Brussels, Addis Ababa, Washington, London, Paris, Beijing, and Moscow to take the necessary steps to forward this statement to the foreign ministries and relevant agencies in those countries and the international organizations operating there, clarifying the gravity of this step and its political and security repercussions for Somali, regional, and international peace and security.

The Council also called upon all states and international and regional organizations to refrain from any official or semi-official dealings with the authorities of the northwest region of Somalia, also known as "Somaliland," outside the framework of Somali sovereignty. It further emphasized that any infringement upon the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia constitutes an act of aggression against the Somali state, as well as against Arab and African states, and represents a violation of international law, for which the perpetrators bear full international legal responsibility.