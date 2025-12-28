Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Holds Phone Call With Syrian Minister Of Defense

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, held a telephone call today with HE Maj. Gen. (Eng.) Murhaf Abu Qasra, Minister of Defense of the brotherly Republic of Syria.

During the call, the two sides discussed topics of mutual interest, in addition to reviewing the latest developments and updates at the regional and international levels.