Criminals On Bail Should Be Monitored, Haryana DGP Tells Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 28 (IANS) Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh on Sunday directed that the criminals involved in multiple cases, particularly those currently on bail, must be kept under surveillance, besides the continuation of 'Track Down' and 'Hotspot Domination' drives.

Chairing the high-level review and strategy meeting convened in Madhuban to finalise the crime control roadmap, priorities and plan for 2026, the DGP reviewed challenges, achievements and operational experiences of 2025.

Detailed deliberations were held on strengthening crime prevention mechanisms, intelligence gathering, public outreach and enforcement strategies for 2026, an official statement said.

The DGP emphasised that policing must evolve into a more result-oriented, proactive and public trust-centric system, aligned with emerging security challenges. The DGP directed that criminals involved in multiple criminal cases, particularly those currently out on bail, must be kept under continuous surveillance. In cases where repeat involvement in crime is apprehended, concrete legal action should be initiated to seek cancellation of bail.

He stressed that the monitoring of notorious offenders must be personally reviewed at the level of District Superintendents of Police (DSPs). Emphasising continuity and consistency, the DGP said the level of effectiveness and success achieved by Haryana Police in recent years must not only be maintained but further strengthened.

With a focus on NDPS cases and attachment of illicit properties, the DGP directed that detailed history sheets of offenders be prepared. Their illegally acquired properties should be identified and frozen under due legal process to dismantle the economic backbone of drug networks.

He also instructed that rehabilitation and de-addiction centres be periodically reviewed to assess successful recovery outcomes. The meeting reviewed terror-related incidents reported in recent years and noted with satisfaction that recent cases have been successfully traced without any loss of life.

The DGP stressed the need for stronger coordination with central and other investigating agencies to ensure swift, coordinated and result-oriented responses to any future threats.

The DGP directed that special operations such as 'Track Down' and 'Hotspot Domination' must continue in a sustained and effective manner to instil fear among criminals and reinforce public confidence. Absconders must be traced and sent behind bars, and continuous police presence and raids should be ensured at identified crime-prone hotspots. Also, special emphasis should be laid on identifying and monitoring antisocial elements who attempt to lure children and youth into drugs, gambling or criminal activities.

Highlighting the growing challenge of cybercrime, the DGP instructed that district-level cyber units be further strengthened on the lines of specialised cyber cells.

In his address, DGP Singh underlined that public trust remains the greatest strength of the police force. He expressed confidence that in the coming year, the police will continue to work with greater dedication, discipline and professionalism.“Your work defines your excellence,” he remarked, urging officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and performance.