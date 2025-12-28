CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Rs 810 Crore To Soybean Farmers, Dedicates 2026 To Agricultural Prosperity

MENAFN - IANS) Ratlam (MP), Dec 28 (IANS) In a major boost to farmers ahead of the New Year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday transferred Rs 810 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 3.77 lakh soybean-producing farmers under the revived Bhavantar Yojana (Price Difference Payment Scheme).

The state-level event, held in Jaora town of Ratlam district, saw Dr Yadav perform a single-click transfer, including Rs 20.74 crore benefiting 12,386 local farmers. With this disbursement, the government has paid approximately Rs 1,300 crore to more than 6.25 lakh soybean farmers so far under the scheme, which compensates for the difference between market prices and the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

CM Yadav described the Bhavantar scheme as "not just a programme, but a symbol of the government's deep respect and commitment to farmers' prosperity." He emphasised that the payment is the "rightful entitlement" of farmers and reaffirmed the state's unwavering focus on their welfare.

Highlighting future initiatives, the Chief Minister announced that 2026 will be dedicated entirely to the welfare of farmers - the "annadatas" (food providers).

A grand agricultural festival will be organised next year to celebrate farmers' contributions, alongside efforts to introduce modern farming techniques, agricultural extension services, and new technologies in every village. This aims to empower farmers with timely, informed decisions to enhance productivity.

Dr Yadav also outlined broader welfare measures: the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana's monthly assistance, currently Rs 1,500, will be increased to Rs 3,000; employment opportunities for skilled youth; subsidised solar pumps (up to 90 per cent) for over 32 lakh farmers; and promotion of animal husbandry and dairy farming.

On the development front, the CM inaugurated 12 projects worth over Rs 18 crore and laid foundation stones for 21 others costing Rs 127 crore in Ratlam, totalling more than Rs 145 crore. These include civic amenities to make the district "beautiful, clean, and advanced."

Responding to local demands, he announced a modern indoor-outdoor stadium in Jaora, a one-stop centre for destitute women, Rs 2 crore each for a heritage building and school renovation, and new girls' hostels in Shujapur and Piploda.

Dr Yadav noted Ratlam's benefits from the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river-linking project and a new Rs 5,000 crore four-lane highway in the Malwa region, promising higher land compensation if needed.

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kanshana praised the government's farmer-centric policies under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. The event featured an agricultural exhibition, flower showers welcoming farmers, and the release of a booklet on former BJP MP Dr Laxminarayan Pandey.