LH Speaker, Pakistani Charge D'affaires Talk Ties, Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra)-- Speaker of the Lower House (LH) of Parliament Mazen Qadi received on Sunday the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Pakistan, Shakaib Rafique, to discuss ways to enhance joint relations, particularly parliamentary ties.According to a House statement, Qadi and Rafique affirmed that the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites has preserved identity of the holy city.The meeting reviewed the close bilateral relations, which enjoy the care and attention of the two countries' leaderships and consistently aim to achieve shared interests.Talking at the meeting held at the House's headquarters, Qadi stressed keenness to support cooperation pathways and strengthen the role of bilateral parliamentary diplomacy in regional and international forums, mainly in defending the Palestinian cause and advancing the two-state solution as a means to guarantee Palestinian rights.Rafique, in turn, expressed his country's appreciation for Jordan under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, affirming Pakistan's keenness to support areas of joint cooperation.Commending Jordan's positions in defending justice of the Palestinian cause, the diplomat affirmed his country's support for the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian sanctities and its support for the two-state solution.