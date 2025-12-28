Respect Stems From Dignity, Not Titles: Akhilesh Yadav's Jibe At BJP

Akhilesh Yadav's Message on 'Dignity and Restraint'

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday shared a reflective message on X, stressing that genuine respect in politics stems from dignity and restraint, not public posturing or titles. Without naming anyone directly, Yadav appeared to criticise what he described as dramatic behaviour and public humiliation of communities by those in power.

"Where the will and the prescription form the very foundation of a party's organization and government, there lies honor in remaining silent, " he wrote, adding that when an entire cabinet undergoes an overhaul, no one should indulge in grandstanding or issue public warnings theatrically.

Reiterating that society shapes politics and not the other way around, Yadav said respect is earned only by giving respect. "Let them remember that respect is earned through giving respect, not through titles.", his post read. In a pointed remark seen as a political jibe at the ruling BJP, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister concluded with this statement, "If the BJP goes, then respect will come!"

His X post said, "Where the will and the prescription form the very foundation of a party's organization and government, there lies honor in remaining silent. Where an entire cabinet is completely overhauled, no one should, under any misconception, engage in any kind of grandstanding, nor publicly warn and serially humiliate any community in a dramatic fashion gives rise to politics, not politics to society. Let them remember that respect is earned through giving respect, not through titles. If the BJP goes, then respect will come!"

'War of Words' Erupts Between Adityanath and Akhilesh

Earlier, a war of words has broken out between UP CM Yogi Adityanath and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. On December 22, the UP CM targeted Akhilesh and his ally LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi while speaking on the codeine syprup case. The UP CM dubbed the leaders as "Do namune" "There are two types of people ('Desh ke andar do namune hain '). One sits in Delhi and the other in Lucknow. When there is any discussion in the country, they immediately flee the country, and I think the same thing is happening with your 'Babua'. He will also leave the country again for a trip to England, and you people will keep shouting here," said CM Yogi.

Responding Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav urged leaders to maintain public decorum, and then twisting the narrative claimed that BJP members should not drag their party's internal disputes into the public arena.

In a post on X, SP Chief said, "Self-Acceptance! No one expected the Delhi-Lucknow feud to escalate to this point. People holding constitutional positions should at least maintain some public decorum among themselves and not cross the bounds of propriety. BJP folks should not bring their party's internal squabbles out to the crossroads. If someone takes offense somewhere, you might have to backtrack," said Yadav. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)