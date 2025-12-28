BJP Kisan Morcha Holds 'Mann Ki Baat - Tiffin Meeting' In Gurugram

The 129th episode and the final episode of 2025 of the popular radio address "Mann Ki Baat" by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was organized on Sunday across every district of the country in the form of "Mann Ki Baat - Tiffin Meeting" under the leadership of the National President of BJP Kisan Morcha Rajkumar chahar. As part of this initiative, the BJP Kisan Morcha Haryana grandly organised the program in Gurugram, Haryana. The program was attended by the National President, national office-bearers, state office-bearers, district office-bearers, and a large number of Kisan Morcha workers, who collectively listened to the "Mann Ki Baat" address.

PM's Address Inspires Farmers and Workers

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed, in impactful and straightforward terms, inspiring success stories of citizens, the spirit of national unity and nation-building, and the importance of agricultural development, farmer welfare, and empowerment. His thoughts infused fresh energy and inspiration among workers and farmers alike.

After the program, meaningful discussions were held among BJP Kisan Morcha workers on the Prime Minister's address, during which the resolve to serve the public, organisational expansion, and dedication to the national interest were reaffirmed.

'Viksit Bharat' Goal Achievable Under PM Modi: Rajkumar Chahar

On this occasion, National President of BJP Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, farmers across the country are moving shoulder to shoulder towards realising the resolve of a viksit Bharat. He said that the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 can be achieved only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further added that Prime Minister Modi is a true well-wisher of farmers and is continuously working for their welfare.

The program witnessed the presence of National General Secretary Dr. Shambhu Kumar, District President Ajit, Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir, local MLA Tejpal Tanwar, State President Kisan Morcha Saroj Balaji, National Media In-charge Manoj Rao Yadav, National Social Media In-charge Rajendra Bhardwaj, National Co-Treasurer Vipul Tyagi, State Kisan Morcha General Secretary Sunil Vats, along with state office-bearers, party workers, and a large number of farmer brothers.

