Little Girl Runs To Dad At Airport, CISF Officer's Gentle Act Goes Viral (WATCH)

After a long time, a child saw her father returning home and ran towards him as he deplaned. At the gate, a CISF officer 'caught' her. The way the officer 'handled' the child went viral on social media. Although the officer stopped the child for airport security reasons, the way he did it greatly impressed viewers. Social media users wrote that sometimes, duty also speaks the language of kindness.

CISF Blocks the Child's Path

A heartwarming act by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer at the airport's arrival area has greatly impressed social media users. Many pointed to the video as a perfect example of how kindness and duty can go hand in hand, highlighting the humane side of India's security forces. CISF itself shared the video on its official Twitter account.

Sometimes, Duty Speaks the Language of Kindness the arrival area, a little girl, overwhelmed with joy on seeing her father, rushed ahead without a second thought. With calmness and care, a CISF personnel gently stepped in - keeping her safe while ensuring security protocols... twitter/62OFuxBIMM

- CISF (@CISFHQrs) December 27, 2025

Flood of Praise

Seeing her father arrive, a little girl, overjoyed and unaware of airport security protocols, ran towards him. The incident occurred in a sensitive zone with strict checks. Subsequently, the CISF officer gently and patiently stops the child in a playful manner. The video also shows her father eventually reaching her, picking her up, and walking out. The note accompanying the video states that the officer handled the moment with patience, empathy, and a human touch, showing how duty and compassion can go hand in hand.

Nearly three hundred thousand people have watched the video. Many have written notes praising the CISF. One viewer wrote, 'The soldiers of this country are a perfect blend of kindness and aggression. They show love when needed and courage for the country when required. I am happy to see such gestures from my countrymen.'