Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Double Eviction: Kani Thiru Or Amit Bhargav? Who's Leaving THE House?

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Double Eviction:Let's see which contestants are getting evicted from Bigg Boss Season 9 this week. With a double eviction announced, we'll find out more about them.

Bigg Boss Season 9 is heading towards its finale, now past its 13th week (84 days). Contestants are playing fiercely. Last week, their families visited, offering comfort and advice. They told Vijay Sethupathi the advice revealed truths and showed them how to play going forward.

They learned how everyone is playing. They said their families' encouragement is a support system for the next stage. As house captain this week, Kamrudeen didn't have many tasks due to family visits. His involvement was low, and he failed at keeping the house clean.

Housemates said Kamrudeen made others do Parvathy's chores. He faced tough questions from Vijay Sethupathi, who even joked about taking his salary. Kamrudeen was criticized for reassigning Parvathy's chores to Subisha because she refused to do them.

Since Kamrudeen was the house captain and couldn't be nominated, everyone else was up for nomination. The first eviction this weekend was Amit Bhargav on Saturday night. He was eliminated for not playing well and receiving low public votes.

The second eviction, on Sunday night, is reportedly Kani Thiru. Her eviction is considered unexpected by fans. Despite talk that she played well and spoke her mind, she is the one getting eliminated tonight.

In the latest promo, when asked who's leaving, everyone guessed Sandra, but Kani Thiru was eliminated. Parvathy escaping eviction again has drawn major criticism from fans, who feel she should have gone before Kani.