Year Ender 2025: From Unicorn Hopes To Shutdowns, Startups That Folded

2025 was a year of ups and downs for startups. Efforts to raise investment went on for a long time, but after failing to secure capital, these startups eventually shut down. Let's find out which major startups closed in 2025.

2025 was a rollercoaster for startups. While many launched, some well-known ones had to close. A changing market and inability to raise funds forced them to shut down.

Hike started as a rival to WhatsApp. After its messaging service failed, it pivoted to gaming. The company shut down in 2025 after a government ban on real-money gaming apps.

Dunzo was an early player in hyperlocal delivery, raising $240M from Reliance. Competition from Zepto and Swiggy weakened its position, leading to its closure in 2025.

OTP was launched during the 2020 lockdown. It was a subscription-based grocery delivery service. The startup shut down in 2025 due to a lack of funds.

Launched in 2019 as an EV cab rival to Ola and Uber, BlueSmart promised salaried drivers. Financial irregularity allegations led to losses, and it shut down this year.