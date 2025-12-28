Can't Advance By Abandoning Congress: WB Chief On Party Foundation Day

Sarkar: Can't Advance by Abandoning Congress

West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar said on Sunday that no one can think of advancing in the country by abandoning the Congress party. The statement was issued on the party's foundation day. He said the Congress was built on the sacrifices of freedom fighters and its members, and played a decisive role in securing India's independence and democratic framework.

Speaking with ANI, Sarkar said that, because of the sacrifices the party made during the freedom struggle and early foundation days, every citizen in India today has the right to elect a government through democracy. "The government they choose works in the country's best interests. This is not the case in any other country," he said.

Emphasising the party's role in protecting pluralism and linguistic diversity, he added, "Because of the Congress, we in Bengal can speak Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, or any language we want, even English. We would not have the freedom to speak, the freedom to eat, the freedom to read books, or the freedom to write and learn if the Congress had not existed."

'BJP Promotes Divisive Ideology'

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Sarkar accused the ruling party of promoting a "divisive ideology" and attempting to undermine India's pluralistic character. "They want to break down the pluralistic ideology. Our voice is against this," he said.

On the occasion of the Congress foundation day, Sarkar said party workers were pledging to continue efforts to protect democracy, the Constitution and national unity. "In the coming days, the beauty of democracy, the electoral process of India, the idea of upholding the Indian flag, and the effort to protect the constitution will continue as long as the Congress is there," he said.

National Leaders Mark 140th Foundation Day

On Sunday, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders, attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Indira Bhawan on the party's 140th Foundation Day.

Kharge Highlights Party's Commitment

On the occasion, Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the Indian National Congress has always worked for the welfare, empowerment and inclusive development of the people of India.

Rahul Gandhi Vows to Fight for Constitution

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings to party workers across the country on the Foundation Day and vowed to fight for the Constitution.

Congress Takes Veiled Dig at Union Government on X

Meanwhile, Congress, on its X handle, also congratulated party members. "Heartfelt congratulations to all Congress members on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress," the party said.

The party also took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Union Government. "The Congress Party fought for India's independence and worked to advance the nation. Meanwhile, today, when those in power are promoting hatred, injustice, and oppression in the country, we are still fighting against it with full vigour," Congress wrote on X.

Historical Founding of the Indian National Congress

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai), with 72 delegates present at the Das Tejpal Sanskrit College. Its founder, General Secretary, was AO Hume, and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made president. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)