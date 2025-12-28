Anrich Nortje Targets T20 WC 2026 Spot After Ideal Comeback Build-Up

Right-arm pacer Anrich Nortje is hoping to get selected for South Africa's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad and has described the last two months as the ideal build-up for his complete international comeback.

Impressive Return from Injury

Anrich Nortje returned to the action in the SA20 tournament, playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where he picked up a four-wicket haul (4/13) against Paarl Royals, who were bundled out for just 49 runs - the lowest score ever of the SA20 tournament.

Notably, this is the first time the veteran speedster has featured in the SA20 tournament since season one. Earlier, Nortje was sidelined due to back injuries in editions two and three.

Apart from this, the right-arm pacer has played just two matches for his country in the last 18 months. Nortje was out of action from October 2024 to April 2025 and from May to November this year while recovering from his injuries.

'Ideal build up' for World Cup Hopes

Nortje, who is not part of Cricket South Africa's central contract (by his own choice), said he is available to play for the country and hopes to be selected for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. "Hopefully I get selected but for now it's just to try and build, take it game by game and day by day," he said in Paarl, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I had a nice little build up starting with the CSA T20 challenge and then got the call up for the India series. I'd call it the ideal build up. From here on it's just to try and execute and work on one or two things. It's also so busy, so it's just to try and keep momentum going, keep a clear head and keep focus. I'd probably call it the ideal build up just from where I was a few months ago to now," Nortje added.

T20I Career at a Glance

The 32-year-old last played a T20I match for South Africa at Dharamshala in December 2025. Overall, he has picked up 53 wickets in 44 T20Is at an average of 20.20 and an economy of 7.05. He has three four-wicket hauls in T20Is.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)