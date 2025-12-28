India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women: SL Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In 4Th T20I

Sri Lanka Women captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and decided to bowl first in the fourth T2OI of the five-match series against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday.

India Women and Sri Lanka Women have faced each other 29 times in T20I cricket. Out of these, the Women in Blue have secured 23 victories and suffered five defeats, while one match ended in a no-result. In the ongoing five-match T20I series, India have an unbeaten 3-0 lead after clinching the opening game by eight wickets, the second by seven wickets and the third by eight wickets. The visitors will look to bounce back in the fourth T20I.

What the captains said

Chamari Athapaththu also became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to play 150 T20Is in women's cricket. After winning the toss, Athapaththu said, "Chasing is a bit easier because of the dew. We have to execute our best cricket and try and score at least 140. That will be a good score. We have two changes, Malki Madara and Inoka Ranaweera rest today, Kawya Kavindi and Rashmika are in," as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We were looking to bat first today, we're happy. Jemi is not playing because she is not well and Kranti is resting. Arundhati and Harleen are back. This is an ideal series to give everyone a chance. Glad it is all coming to plan. I am not putting any target in mind. Hopefully, we set a good total."

Playing XI of both teams

Playing XI of both teams: India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani. Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malsha Shehani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)