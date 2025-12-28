'Horrific': US Condemns Mob Killing Of Hindu Worker, Urges Bangladesh To Take Action

The brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh, has triggered strong condemnation from the United States, which described the incident as "horrific" and called for firm action to stop religious violence. The case has renewed global attention on the safety of minority communities in the country.

What Washington Had to Say

Reacting to the incident, a US State Department spokesperson said that the United States stands firmly for religious freedom and basic human rights.

"The United States unequivocally condemns religious violence in all its forms," the spokesperson said, adding that Washington supports freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association. The statement also welcomed steps taken by Bangladesh's interim government to ensure safety and security for all communities.

US Lawmakers Voice Outrage

Congressman Ro Khanna was among the American lawmakers who publicly condemned the killing.

"The killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh, is horrific, and my thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family," he wrote on X.

He added that the world must "unequivocally condemn these vile acts of hatred and bigotry."

Who Was Dipu Chandra Das?

Dipu Chandra Das hailed from Bhaluka and worked in the garment sector. On December 18, he was allegedly accused of blasphemy by a mob, beaten to death and his body was set on fire.

The chilling nature of the attack has shocked many and sparked widespread anger.

Rising Fear Among Minority Communities

The killing has once again highlighted the growing fear among religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus. Rights groups say such incidents are not isolated, pointing to a rise in mob violence, vandalism and intimidation in several regions.