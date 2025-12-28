403
Syrian Security Forces Arrest Suspected “Saraya al-Jawad” Member
(MENAFN) Syrian officials announced on Sunday the capture of a “terrorist cell” member in the northwestern province of Latakia.
The Interior Ministry reported that Basel Issa Ali Jamahiri was detained in the village of Duweir Ba‘bada, located in the Jableh countryside. He faces accusations of belonging to the group known as “Saraya al-Jawad,” which is linked to former special forces commander Suheil al-Hassan.
Authorities stated that multiple caches of weapons and ammunition concealed in different areas were discovered and seized during the operation.
Suheil al-Hassan, once a commander in the army of the ousted Assad regime, is regarded as one of the figures most associated with repression against Syrians during the revolution years spanning 2011 to 2024. He is also noted for his role in the regime’s policy of violently suppressing demonstrations, including the deployment of barrel bombs.
The ministry explained that this arrest was part of a broader security mission conducted by the Internal Security Command in Latakia province on Wednesday.
That same day, Syrian authorities reported the confiscation of improvised explosive devices and assorted weapons in a raid against the “Saraya al-Jawad” cell, which led to the detention of one member and the neutralization of three others.
The transitional Syrian administration has pledged to strengthen nationwide security and pursue remnants of the former regime accused of fueling instability.
