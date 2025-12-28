Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA Oversees Repair Efforts at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant


2025-12-28 08:45:48
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that repair operations had begun near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) under a short-term ceasefire arranged by the UN nuclear watchdog.

According to Director General Rafael Grossi, “crucial power line repairs” are underway at the site, with the agency’s team supervising the work, which is expected to continue for “a few days.”

The IAEA emphasized that these efforts are part of “persistent efforts to prevent nuclear accident during military conflict.” Grossi expressed gratitude to both Russia and Ukraine for agreeing to the pause in hostilities. “Grossi thanks both sides for agreeing to this new temporary ‘window of silence’ in order to restore power transmission between switchyards of ZNPP and Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant, strengthening nuclear safety,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, the agency reported that electricity transfer between the ZNPP switchyard and the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP) switchyard via the autotransformer had been disrupted. On December 19, the IAEA confirmed that “damage to the transmission line was detected between the autotransformer and the ZTPP switchyard, reportedly due to military activity.”

Due to security concerns, access to the damaged area has not been permitted, and the plant continues to explore ways to carry out the necessary repairs.

