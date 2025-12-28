403
Settler Violence Sparks Alarm in West Bank
(MENAFN) Illegal Israeli settlers assaulted and damaged Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local reports.
Sources told a news agency that a group of settlers stormed two homes in Hawara, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, where they spray-painted threatening slogans on the walls.
In addition, two Palestinian cars were set ablaze during the incident.
An official news agency reported that a third vehicle was torched by settlers in Al-Jaba, a town near Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.
Another group of settlers raided Turmus Aya, northeast of Ramallah, where they vandalized private property and stole doors from houses under construction, the news agency added.
According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, settlers carried out 621 assaults against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank during November alone.
Official Palestinian figures show that by the end of 2024, the settler population in the West Bank had reached approximately 770,000, spread across more than 180 settlements and 256 outposts.
In a landmark ruling last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and called for the evacuation of all settlements in both the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
