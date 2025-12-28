403
Air India Express Celebrates Christmas with Joy Flight Experience for Children
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 26-December-2025, National: A special joy flight experience was organized by Air India Express, in collaboration with Tata Steel Foundation, for children from Masti Ki Pathshala, Jamshedpur. This aimed to bring alive the wonder, joy, and magic of the current festive season. Curated as a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many, the initiative also marks the beginning of a partnership between Air India Express and Tata Steel Foundation to create meaningful opportunities for children and communities.
Around 150 children, accompanied by their teachers and facilitators from the Foundation, were hosted for a carefully curated aviation experience in Ranchi. The day began early in the morning, with children being picked up from the campuses of Masti Ki Pathshala in Jamshedpur and transported by bus to Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi.
Upon arrival, the children had a pre-flight interaction with pilots and cabin crew members of Air India Express. The session offered the children a rare opportunity to interact with aviation professionals, ask questions, and dream bigger about the future. The children embarked on a 45-minute joy flight, the first-ever flight for most, offering them a safe, inspiring and unforgettable introduction to the world of aviation. The experience was complemented with an in-flight meal, adding to the excitement of their first flight. Tata Steel Foundation supported the initiative by providing the venue and food arrangements at ITI Tamar.
Commenting on the Joy Flight, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Tata Steel Foundation in offering a first-flight experience to children from Masti Ki Pathshala. Seeing the excitement and sense of wonder in their eyes is a powerful reminder of the impact such moments can have. Experiences like these reinforce that aviation is not only about connecting places, but also about the wonders and excitement of travel”
Speaking on the occasion, Sourav Roy, CEO, Tata Steel Foundation, said: “The joy flight captured the spirit of Christmas by igniting imagination, confidence and hope in young minds. Through this collaboration, we are grateful to have enabled a first-ever flying experience that opens new horizons for children of Masti ki Pathshala. This also marks the beginning of partnerships with Air India Express through which we aim to create multiple opportunities of engagement and growth for communities.”
This initiative underscores a shared commitment towards creating meaningful connections and sets the foundation for continued collaboration between Air India Express and Tata Steel Foundation in the years ahead, working together to inspire, uplift, and empower young lives.
About Air India Express
Air India Express is a Tata enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 16 international destinations. The airline has a fleet of 105 modern aircraft, comprising 77 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s. As India’s most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.
With thoughtfully curated touches - from ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits and seamless digital journeys - Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality, helping guests travel their way and feel at home wherever they go.
About Air India Express
