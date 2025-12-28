403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Disciples and Music Lovers Pay Musical Tribute to Vidushi Savita Devi on Her 6th Death Anniversary
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, 26 December 2025: Disciples, enthusiasts of Indian classical music, and members of the Smt. Siddheshwari Devi Academy of Indian Music came together at Triveni Auditorium, Mandi House, on Saturday, December 20, 2025, to pay a heartfelt musical tribute to Vidushi Savita Devi, eminent classical vocalist of the Banaras Gharana, on her 6th death anniversary.
Vidushi Savita Devi, daughter of Padma Shri Smt. Siddheshwari Devi, revered across the world as the “Queen of Thumr”,” was remembered for her immense contribution to Indian classical music and her lifelong dedication to preserving the rich traditions of the Banaras Gharana.
The commemorative evening witnessed an audience of over 200 music lovers from across the city. The event was graced by Padma Shri Vidushi Rita Ganguly, noted classical vocalist, as the Chief Guest, and Padma Bhushan Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, as the Guest of Honour.
The programme commenced with a soulful Guru Vandana presented by students of the Academy, setting a reverent tone for the evening. This was followed by short audio-visual presentations offering glimpses into Vidushi Savita ’evi’s life, musical journey, and artistic legacy. Vidushi Rita Ganguly fondly recalled her association with Vidushi Savita Devi and her illustrious mother, Vidushi Siddheshwari Devi, transporting the audience to a bygone era of purity, discipline, and devotion to classical music.
The evening continued with a classical vocal recital by the young and talented Vidushi Aastha Goswami, who mesmerised the audience with a nuanced rendition of Raag Bageshree, concluding with a poignant Thumri as a tribute to Vidushi Savita Devi. She was ably accompanied by Ustad Akhtar Hasan on Tabla, Shri Ghanshyam Sisodia on Sarangi, and Shri Rajendra Banerjee on Harmonium.
The programme concluded with a spellbinding Kathak performance by Pt. Deepak Maharaj, son of the legendary Kathak maestro Pt. Birju Maharaj. His recital featured intricate compositions in Teen Taal, expressive Thumri abhinaya, the celebrated Mayur (Peacock) Dance, and other traditional elements of the Lucknow Kathak repertoire, enthralling the audience with his grace, rhythm, and emotive storytelling. He was accompanied by Shri Rishabh Joshi (vocals), Ustad Zakir Hussain Warsi (tabla), Shri Gulam Waris (sarangi), Shri Salim Kumar (sitar), and Shri Ballu Khan (harmonium).
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ajey Maharaj, Managing Director, Smt. Siddheshwari Devi Academy of Indian Music, said, “The Academy remains deeply committed to preserving and propagating the rich legacy of Vidushi Siddheshwari Devi and Vidushi Savita Devi. Through these annual commemorative concerts, we not only pay tribute to our revered gurus but also create a platform to encourage young talent and bring the timeless beauty of Indian classical music, especially Thumri, closer to the younger generation and the wider publi”.”
Smt. Anjana Maharaj, President, Smt. Siddheshwari Devi Academy of Indian Music, added,““We are deeply grateful to our Chief Guest, Vidushi Rita Ganguly, our Guest of Honour, Dr. Ashok Seth, and all the distinguished guests, artistes, disciples, and members of the Academy for their presence and wholehearted participation. Their support and encouragement strengthen our resolve to continue celebrating and preserving the rich legacy of our gurus and the enduring traditions of Indian classical ”usic.”
Vidushi Savita Devi hailed from a distinguished musical lineage of the Banaras Gharana. An accomplished vocalist of rare artistry, she specialised in Thumri, Dadra, Hori, Chaiti, Kajri, and Tappa in the Purab Ang tradition, a style popularised by her illustrious mother. She passed away in December 2019 after a brief illness, leaving behind an enduring legacy that continues to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike.
Vidushi Savita Devi, daughter of Padma Shri Smt. Siddheshwari Devi, revered across the world as the “Queen of Thumr”,” was remembered for her immense contribution to Indian classical music and her lifelong dedication to preserving the rich traditions of the Banaras Gharana.
The commemorative evening witnessed an audience of over 200 music lovers from across the city. The event was graced by Padma Shri Vidushi Rita Ganguly, noted classical vocalist, as the Chief Guest, and Padma Bhushan Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, as the Guest of Honour.
The programme commenced with a soulful Guru Vandana presented by students of the Academy, setting a reverent tone for the evening. This was followed by short audio-visual presentations offering glimpses into Vidushi Savita ’evi’s life, musical journey, and artistic legacy. Vidushi Rita Ganguly fondly recalled her association with Vidushi Savita Devi and her illustrious mother, Vidushi Siddheshwari Devi, transporting the audience to a bygone era of purity, discipline, and devotion to classical music.
The evening continued with a classical vocal recital by the young and talented Vidushi Aastha Goswami, who mesmerised the audience with a nuanced rendition of Raag Bageshree, concluding with a poignant Thumri as a tribute to Vidushi Savita Devi. She was ably accompanied by Ustad Akhtar Hasan on Tabla, Shri Ghanshyam Sisodia on Sarangi, and Shri Rajendra Banerjee on Harmonium.
The programme concluded with a spellbinding Kathak performance by Pt. Deepak Maharaj, son of the legendary Kathak maestro Pt. Birju Maharaj. His recital featured intricate compositions in Teen Taal, expressive Thumri abhinaya, the celebrated Mayur (Peacock) Dance, and other traditional elements of the Lucknow Kathak repertoire, enthralling the audience with his grace, rhythm, and emotive storytelling. He was accompanied by Shri Rishabh Joshi (vocals), Ustad Zakir Hussain Warsi (tabla), Shri Gulam Waris (sarangi), Shri Salim Kumar (sitar), and Shri Ballu Khan (harmonium).
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ajey Maharaj, Managing Director, Smt. Siddheshwari Devi Academy of Indian Music, said, “The Academy remains deeply committed to preserving and propagating the rich legacy of Vidushi Siddheshwari Devi and Vidushi Savita Devi. Through these annual commemorative concerts, we not only pay tribute to our revered gurus but also create a platform to encourage young talent and bring the timeless beauty of Indian classical music, especially Thumri, closer to the younger generation and the wider publi”.”
Smt. Anjana Maharaj, President, Smt. Siddheshwari Devi Academy of Indian Music, added,““We are deeply grateful to our Chief Guest, Vidushi Rita Ganguly, our Guest of Honour, Dr. Ashok Seth, and all the distinguished guests, artistes, disciples, and members of the Academy for their presence and wholehearted participation. Their support and encouragement strengthen our resolve to continue celebrating and preserving the rich legacy of our gurus and the enduring traditions of Indian classical ”usic.”
Vidushi Savita Devi hailed from a distinguished musical lineage of the Banaras Gharana. An accomplished vocalist of rare artistry, she specialised in Thumri, Dadra, Hori, Chaiti, Kajri, and Tappa in the Purab Ang tradition, a style popularised by her illustrious mother. She passed away in December 2019 after a brief illness, leaving behind an enduring legacy that continues to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment