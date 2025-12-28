403
Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Concludes with Groundbreaking Fashion Showcases Across India
(MENAFN- Avian We) 26 December, 2025: Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 concluded its spectacular edition, setting a new benchmark for fashion experiences across Gurugram, Jaipur, and Kolkata. Creating ‘The One and Only’ stage that set the tone for what’s next in fashion, the tour presented three groundbreaking narratives that pushed the boundaries of how fashion is experienced, celebrated, and imagined. Each city witnessed how Blenders Pride Fashion Tour made fashion move—Gurugram thrust fashion into the futureverse where technology and couture collided in real-time, Jaipur accelerated fashion onto the fast lane with high-octane motorsport aesthetics, and Kolkata challenged traditional notions of craft, transforming them into a bold, modern form.
The tour distinguished itself by setting a new benchmark for immersive, multi-sensory fashion experiences. Gurugram's 'The Futureverse of Fashion' by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock merged haute couture with humanoid robots, holographic technology, and motion-sensing projections, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia. Jaipur accelerated into 'High Octane Couture' with designers Namrata Joshipura and Abhishek Patni reimagining motorsport aesthetics alongside Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu and rapper Raftaar, complete with chrome-wrapped supercars and a three-lap runway experience. The Kolkata finale presented ‘Future Is Crafted’ through a breakthrough narrative that shattered moulds of craft as it was known. Set against the iconic Howrah Bridge, AK | OK Anamika Khanna deconstructed traditional craft through futuristic tailoring, with Ishaan Khatter as showstopper, transforming the Hooghly River into a floating theatre of fashion.
Debasree Dasgupta, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Blenders Pride Fashion Tour powered by FDCI has been Indian fashion’s most iconic stage. Guided by our ‘The One and Only’ ambition, we continue to set new benchmarks shaping the evolution of fashion & style in collaboration with India's finest designers. With ‘Making Fashion Move’, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour asserts its role as a force shaping the future of fashion—driving ideas, collaborations, and experiences that define what comes next. By placing creativity, culture, and innovation at the centre of its universe, the brand continues to set the course for how fashion evolves, engages, and inspires the next generation.”
Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, expressed, “FDCI is thrilled with its collaboration with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, bringing together the two powerhouses of fashion, that amplifies our commitment to shaping its future. This edition brings together diverse design perspectives that celebrates creativity, culture, and sets the pace for the future of fashion in India."
Drawing an influential audience of over 2100+ attendees across three cities, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 hosted a carefully curated mix of designers, celebrities, cultural tastemakers, fashion leaders, influencers and media, reinforcing its stature as a cut-above cultural destination. As the Tour concludes, it leaves behind more than spectacular showcases, it establishes a clear point of view that fashion doesn’t wait to be led. It moves forward with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, setting the tone for what’s next in fashion.
ABOUT PERNOD RICARD INDIA
Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA and is a fast-growing multinational alcohol beverage company delivering quality products to its consumers across the country. With leading brands in each category, Pernod Ricard holds one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry led by Seagram's whiskies such as Royal Stag, Royal Stag Barrel Select, Blenders Pride, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers and a wide range of international premium brands that include Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Jameson Irish whiskey. Some of the eminent brands in white spirits category include ABSOLUT vodka, Jacob's Creek and Campo Viejo wines, Martell cognac, Beefeater and Monkey 47 gin, Kahlúa and Malibu liqueurs, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagne. Pernod Ricard India is recognized as an industry leader with various recognitions and achievements that help the company deliver quality products to consumers. Seagram's whiskies are exported to 28+ countries across the world. Pernod Ricard India is a socially responsible organization with a strong belief to strengthen corporate citizenship by addressing social, economic and environmental sustainability in all key states.
