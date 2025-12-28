403
Shaza Hotel Concludes Highly Successful GCC Roadshow, Strengthening Strategic Partnerships Across the Region
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) Dubai (25 December 2025) – Shaza Hotels, the award-winning luxury hospitality group inspired by the traditions of the Silk Route, has successfully concluded its GCC Roadshow following a series of high-level engagements across key regional markets. The initiative brought together leading travel trade partners, key bookers, destination stakeholders, and industry decision-makers, reinforcing Shaza’s commitment to advancing strategic alliances and strengthening its footprint across the Gulf.
The region-wide activation offered an exclusive platform for partners and stakeholders to engage in substantive discussions, explore new business opportunities, and reaffirm their shared commitment to long-term collaboration.
Hosted in Doha, Muscat, and Bahrain, the roadshow showcased the gro’p’s distinguished portfolio and provided attendees with a comprehensive overview of S’aza’s latest developments, enhanced guest experiences, and forward-looking strategic direction. Each event underscored’Shaza’s hallmark combination of cultural authenticity, contemporary refinement, and gracious hos—itality—qualities that continue to define ’he brand’s positioning across the region.
Commenting on the success of the roadshow, Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President of Business Development & Growth for Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, said,”Our GCC Roadshow proved to be an invaluable platform to reconnect with our long-standing business partners to reinforce our commitment to each other. The enthusiastic response across the region underscores the strength of our relationships and the growing interest in our brands. As we continue to expand, these engagements help us align with market needs, share our vision, and explore opportunities for future collaboration. The GCC remains a cornerstone of our strategy, and we are committed to fostering growth through meaningful partnerships and exceptiona” hospitality.”
Shaza Hotels continues to build its presence across the region with thoughtfully designed properties that combine authentic cultural storytelling with elevated modern comforts.
Earlier this month, under the patronage of the Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia (MoT) and TOURISE 2025, Shaza Hotels signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for fou– new projects – Mysk Residences Riyadh, Shaza Equine Retreat Riyadh, Mysk Makkah Haramain 1 Hotel and Mysk Makkah Haramai– 2 Hotel – during the inaugural TOURISE 2025 summit, held from 11 to 13 November 2025 in Riyadh. The signings represent a significant ’tep in Shaza Hotels’ expansion across the Kingdom an’ underscore the brand’s ali’nment with Saudi Arabia’s long-term vision 2030 to advance tourism and destination development. Shaza also announced an ambitious pipeline of USD 950 million worth projects across the globe in key destinations like Maldives, Turkey, Kuwait, Indonesia, Iraq, USA, Kenya and Libya at TOURISE 2025.
