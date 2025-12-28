403
Türkiye’s Fehmi Atalar Wins First Global Tetris Championship
(MENAFN) Forty years after being created on an Eletronika 60 Soviet computer, the legendary puzzle game Tetris illuminated the skies of Dubai in a spectacular display.
Nineteen-year-old Fehmi Atalar from Türkiye claimed victory at the inaugural Red Bull Tetris World Championship this month, with his every move projected by drones soaring above the city skyline.
The competition, held December 11–13, brought together elite players from 60 nations, marking a rare worldwide gathering for one of gaming’s most enduring titles.
The final match unfolded on the facade of the Dubai Frame, where over 2,000 synchronized drones formed a massive interactive screen, turning the landmark into a futuristic esports arena. The event followed months of online qualifiers that featured more than 7 million matches and national finals across six continents.
Atalar, a computer engineering student from Türkiye, advanced to the Grand Final against Peru’s Leo Solorzano. The decisive showdown lasted only 10 minutes.
With a score of 168,566 — more than double his rival’s tally — Atalar secured the first-ever global crown in what has been described as one of the most technologically ambitious competitive gaming spectacles to date.
Speaking to a news agency, Atalar remarked that his opponent appeared somewhat nervous and made poor decisions during the match.
