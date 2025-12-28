Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Calls for Balanced Solutions After TikTok’s US Deal

2025-12-28 08:15:37
(MENAFN) On Thursday, China expressed its expectation that companies will find resolutions that align with Chinese legislation and demonstrate a "balanced consideration" of interests, following the agreement to transfer TikTok’s US operations into American hands.

Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian explained during a press briefing that, in order to implement the "important consensus" achieved during a recent call between the two heads of state, both nations’ economic and trade teams had earlier established a basic framework for addressing matters like TikTok through cooperation grounded in mutual respect and equal consultation.

She voiced optimism that Washington will act in the same spirit, sincerely meet its obligations, and provide a "fair, open, transparent, and nondiscriminatory" environment for Chinese firms to continue stable operations in the US. She added that such efforts would help sustain the "steady, sound, and sustainable" growth of bilateral trade and economic relations.

Just last week, TikTok finalized a deal to sell its American operations to a new US-led joint venture that includes Oracle, a move designed to secure the platform’s future in the United States.

This transaction was prompted by legislation passed in the US last year requiring ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to divest 80% of its American assets or face a nationwide ban.

