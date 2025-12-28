Messi Event Chaos: Organiser Satadru Dutta Sent To Judicial Custody Till Jan 9

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 28 (IANS) In connection with alleged financial irregularities and disorder during football icon Lionel Messi's felicitation ceremony at Yuva Bharati Krirangan on December 13, the Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Court on Sunday rejected the bail plea of Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of the event.

Dutta, who was arrested by Bidhannagar Police after pandemonium broke out at Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake during the event, was presented before the court after the completion of his 14-day police custody.

Instead of granting bail, the court ordered that he be sent to judicial custody till January 9.

Outside the courtroom, Dutta's counsel Soumyajit Raha made a controversial remark, claiming that his client was“leading 3-0”. Responding to this, public prosecutor Bibhas Chatterjee said it was Dutta who had actually“conceded three goals”.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor submitted that there were financial irregularities amounting to around Rs 23 crore in organising the event.

“This investigation is still at a very initial stage. Around 35,000 people bought tickets, generating nearly Rs 19 crore,” the prosecutor told the court.

He further said that government properties worth around Rs 2 crore were damaged during the unrest and chaos that unfolded at the venue.

Opposing Dutta's bail plea, the government lawyer said the accused was a highly influential person and could flee if released on bail, noting that he was arrested at the airport.

“He was caught at the moment he boarded a flight with the famous footballer,” the lawyer said.

The court was also informed that while the agreement with a state government department was signed on December 12, contracts related to food and beverages had been finalised as early as November. The prosecutor argued that finalising such contracts before official approval reflected the organiser's intent.

Representing Dutta, advocate Soumyajit Raha argued that the event was organised by a professional company with the sole objective of showcasing a world-renowned footballer to the public.

He said the programme was conducted in coordination with the administration and all relevant departments, adding that the company had successfully managed multiple international events in the past.

Raha further submitted that a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) was issued by Bidhannagar Police on November 7 and that no rules were violated by the organising company.

He also told the court that similar events were successfully held in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad after the Kolkata programme, reiterating,“We are leading 3-0.”

The defence counsel also said Messi had Z-category security and that intelligence agencies had not flagged any prior indication of unrest. He added that around Rs 22 crore had already been frozen and highlighted Dutta's medical condition, claiming he suffered from multiple ailments.

The lawyer asserted that Dutta had no intention of fleeing and was travelling to another state for an official event involving the footballer.

Police have so far recorded statements of 21 people in the case.

After hearing arguments from all sides, the court observed that the investigation was at a crucial stage and that granting bail at this point was not advisable. The bail plea was accordingly rejected, and Dutta was remanded to judicial custody till January 9.