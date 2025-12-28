Sikorski Responds To Anti-Ukrainian Post By Polish Judge Who Fled To Belarus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote about this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

“If anyone still had doubts about whose instructions traitors are carrying out,” Sikorski wrote, pointing to Szmydt's anti-Ukrainian post.

Commenting on the post, Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar thanked Sikorski and everyone who supports Ukraine.

“When someone flees to Belarus, seeks shelter from the Lukashenko regime, and earns money from propaganda, his 'opinions' say more about himself than about reality. Authoritarianism clearly fosters sudden ideological revelations. We sincerely thank everyone who supports Ukraine!” Bodnar wrote.

As reported, in May 2024, Judge Szmydt of the Voivodeship Administrative Court in Warsaw fled to Belarus, where he requested political asylum. He explained his decision, among other things, by his disagreement with Warsaw's policy toward Belarus and the Russian Federation.

Poland's National Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the case of Judge Szmydt of the Voivodeship Administrative Court in Warsaw, and in June of the same year, he was placed on an international wanted list on suspicion of espionage on behalf of Belarus.