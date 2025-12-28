Russia Used 94 Missiles, Over 2,100 Drones, And Nearly 800 Guided Aerial Bombs Against Ukraine In One Week - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram.

“These are some of the most active diplomatic days of the year right now, and a lot can be decided before the New Year. We are doing everything toward this, but whether decisions will be made depends on our partners – those who help Ukraine, and those who put pressure on Russia so that Russians feel the consequences of their own aggression,” the President noted.

According to Zelensky, during this week alone, the Russians launched more than 2,100 combat drones, around 800 guided aerial bombs, and 94 missiles of various types.

“All of this was directed against our people, against life itself and everything that sustains its normal functioning – above all, against our energy infrastructure,” the President emphasized.

The Head of State stressed:“Our repair crews, energy workers, and first responders of Ukraine's State Emergency Service are working literally 24/7 to protect lives and restore power supply. But it is just as important that sanctions against Russia work, that all forms of political pressure for its aggression are applied, that Ukraine receives air defense missiles, and that we all finalize the formats of steps that will end this war and guarantee security.”

“These are exactly the steps we will be discussing with our partners today,” the President said, expressing gratitude to everyone who is helping.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States on Saturday, where a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump is expected.

Zelensky is set to discuss with the White House leader issues related to ending the war, security guarantees, and economic cooperation.

Photo: Office of the President