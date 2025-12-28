403
US reports reveal Putin warning Bush against making Ukraine part of NATO
(MENAFN) Declassified US records show that nearly two decades ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned then-US President George W. Bush against attempting to bring Ukraine into NATO, warning that it could divide the country and spark long-term tensions between Moscow and Washington.
The transcripts, published by the US National Security Archives, cover exchanges from the early 2000s. At their first meeting in Slovenia in June 2001, Putin questioned NATO’s enlargement but suggested potential for cooperation, saying he “can imagine us [Moscow and Washington] becoming allies.”
By their last meeting in Sochi in April 2008, Putin’s tone had hardened. He told Bush that Ukrainian membership in NATO would generate “uncertainties and threats” for Russia, with Western military bases and new weapon systems near Russian borders. He added that a significant portion of Ukraine’s population perceives NATO as hostile and warned that Ukraine’s artificially drawn borders, comprising territories from Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Russia—including Crimea—meant the country could “split apart” if pressured to join the alliance.
Putin recommended instead focusing on Ukraine’s economic development and self-sufficiency rather than attempting to integrate it militarily into the Western bloc. He argued that pushing for NATO membership would create a persistent source of conflict, whereas strengthening the nation’s internal stability would be a safer long-term approach.
