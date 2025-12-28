Charlie Puth Shares Why He Sings Songs To His Kid

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth wants his kid to develop a strong sense of music. The singer shared that he sings songs to his baby.

The four-time Grammy award nominee shared that he does a rendition of Something in the 'Way She Moves' by James Taylor to his wife Brooke Sansone's bump so that the soon-to-be newborn, who they are expecting to welcome into the world in March, likes music, reports 'Female First UK'.

The 34-year-old singer, who recently said his mom, music educator Debra Puth, introduced him to a "wide array of music" from a young age, told Extra, "I sing Something in the Way She Moves by James Taylor because that's what my mom sang to me”.

Charlie then joked he performs his tracks to get the baby familiar with his "whole discography". He quipped, "And I sing baby, my music because if baby doesn't arrive knowing my whole discography, I'm going to be a sad dad. "I'm just kidding! Baby can be whatever baby wants to be”.

As per 'Female First UK', the 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker, who is keeping the sex of his and Brooke's first child together tight-lipped, is releasing his new album, 'Whatever's Clever', in March 2026. And Charlie - who said his "favourite change ever" in life is fatherhood. said this time around, he has put life ahead of the music.

He said, "It's different because I put life first and then let music follow. Usually, I come up with the musical motif and then fit life into it. Actually, how every song was written, it was just kind of it almost like it was a therapy session, and then it just happened to have a melody to it. "So, it was a reverse kind of thing for me this time”.

Charlie, who, in October, announced he and Brooke are expecting their child in the music video for his new single, Changes, continued, "I think right now in time, you have to be as human as possible. And there's a lot of new, no pun intended, changes happening in my life. "And there's a lot I realised there were a lot of things I hadn't sung about yet. And that's what this album is going to be filled with”.

And the singer, who teased he will perform Changes, the first single off Whatever's Clever, and other hits on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31, said family life trumps his music career.

Charlie said, "Other than getting married, (fatherhood) is the first time that surpasses music. "Music has always been my favourite thing. Getting married surpassed that, and now there's things above music”.

In October, the 'See You Again' singer said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' that he hopes his and Brooke's baby "likes music".