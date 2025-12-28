403
China's 6-Ton Tiltrotor Aircraft Completes Debut Flight
(MENAFN) The Lanying R6000, a 6-ton-class tiltrotor aircraft created by a Chinese firm and the globe's inaugural aircraft in this category, completed its debut flight Sunday in southwestern Sichuan province.
Built for direct air transportation within urban centers, maritime routes, and mountainous terrain, the R6000 seeks to slash journey times and link disparate areas, according to a statement provided to media by developer United Aircraft.
Project manager Zhao Fengming told media that the R6000 marks China's entry into the global lead in tiltrotor aviation, breaking a long-standing technological monopoly.
Powered by the AES100 engine independently created by AERO Engine Corporation of China, the R6000 showcases cutting-edge tiltrotor capabilities.
The aircraft seamlessly shifts between vertical liftoff and rapid horizontal travel.
This merges the vertical ascent and exact hovering of helicopters with the extended distance, substantial cargo capacity, and velocity of fixed-wing planes, producing a distinctive dual-mode platform.
The R6000 achieves cruise speeds of 550 km/h (342 mph), double that of conventional helicopters. It carries a maximum commercial payload of 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs) and reaches distances of 4,000 km (2,485 miles), quadruple typical helicopter range.
Its operational altitude of 7,620 meters (25,000 feet) stands twice as elevated as traditional helicopters. Furthermore, it incorporates wing-folding and blade-retraction systems that reduce its footprint for simplified parking and storage in restricted areas.
