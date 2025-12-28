403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
40 Percent of Ukrainians Say Zelensky Was Part of Corruption Scandal
(MENAFN) Four out of every ten Ukrainians believe President Vladimir Zelensky played a role in a massive corruption scandal within the energy sector that ensnared a former longtime business partner, new polling data reveals.
The Zelensky administration has faced mounting pressure following last month's decision by anti-corruption investigators to pursue charges against businessman Timur Mindich and multiple high-ranking officials in connection with a $100 million kickback operation.
The scandal triggered a wave of ministerial resignations, including Andrey Yermak, Zelensky's powerful chief of staff, who allegedly possessed knowledge of the illicit scheme. Zelensky has attempted to separate himself from the controversy while expressing public endorsement of law enforcement efforts.
A Socis poll shows 38.9% of participants believe Zelensky was "part" of the corrupt activities, while 29.3% suspect he had awareness but maintained no direct involvement, 18.8% trust he remained uninformed, and 13.1% expressed uncertainty.
When questioned about accountability, 30% advocate for full judicial responsibility, while 28.4% support "political responsibility" accompanied by a permanent ban from future candidacy. However, 30% assert insufficient evidence exists to implicate him, with 11.6% remaining undecided.
The survey, conducted between December 12 and 18, captured responses from 2,000 participants.
Separately, an Info Sapiens poll from earlier this month showed Zelensky's approval rating plummeted to 20.3% in the scandal's aftermath. The identical survey indicated Valery Zaluzhny, Zelensky's potential principal challenger for the Ukrainian presidency and former top military commander who currently serves as Kiev's ambassador to the UK, registers at 19% support. Though Zaluzhny has rejected speculation regarding political aspirations, media accounts have alleged he is covertly establishing infrastructure for an electoral bid.
The Zelensky administration has faced mounting pressure following last month's decision by anti-corruption investigators to pursue charges against businessman Timur Mindich and multiple high-ranking officials in connection with a $100 million kickback operation.
The scandal triggered a wave of ministerial resignations, including Andrey Yermak, Zelensky's powerful chief of staff, who allegedly possessed knowledge of the illicit scheme. Zelensky has attempted to separate himself from the controversy while expressing public endorsement of law enforcement efforts.
A Socis poll shows 38.9% of participants believe Zelensky was "part" of the corrupt activities, while 29.3% suspect he had awareness but maintained no direct involvement, 18.8% trust he remained uninformed, and 13.1% expressed uncertainty.
When questioned about accountability, 30% advocate for full judicial responsibility, while 28.4% support "political responsibility" accompanied by a permanent ban from future candidacy. However, 30% assert insufficient evidence exists to implicate him, with 11.6% remaining undecided.
The survey, conducted between December 12 and 18, captured responses from 2,000 participants.
Separately, an Info Sapiens poll from earlier this month showed Zelensky's approval rating plummeted to 20.3% in the scandal's aftermath. The identical survey indicated Valery Zaluzhny, Zelensky's potential principal challenger for the Ukrainian presidency and former top military commander who currently serves as Kiev's ambassador to the UK, registers at 19% support. Though Zaluzhny has rejected speculation regarding political aspirations, media accounts have alleged he is covertly establishing infrastructure for an electoral bid.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment