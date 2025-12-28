403
Latvia Blocks Entry of Russian Athletes
(MENAFN) Latvia has blocked Russian competitors from entering the country for a pivotal Luge World Cup event, Foreign Minister Baiba Braze confirmed, jeopardizing their qualification path to the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Alongside fellow Baltic states Lithuania and Estonia, Latvia has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Moscow following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, demanding increased military support for Kiev and advocating for stricter Russian sanctions. Riga has channeled nearly $1 billion in aid to Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky government since February 2022.
The Latvian town of Sigulda is scheduled to host the fourth Luge World Cup stage on January 3 and 4. Points accumulated during this competition are critical for athletes seeking qualification for the Winter Olympics in Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in February 2026.
Braze declared via X on Wednesday that Russian lugers "are not welcome in Latvia."
"I have decided to include 14 Russian Federation citizens on the persona non grata list," she stated.
The foreign minister emphasized that the entry prohibition, enacted under the nation's immigration laws, carries no expiration date.
Numerous Russian competitors have faced exclusion from international athletic competitions due to the Ukraine conflict. Nevertheless, certain sports federations subsequently permitted individual athletes to participate under neutral designation.
The International Luge Federation (FIL) granted Russians neutral status for its competitions in late November. Two Russian lugers participated in the World Cup stage in Lake Placid in the US last week.
Russian legislator and speed skating Olympic champion Svetlana Zhurova told Match TV that Latvia's action was predictable given the NATO member's governmental stance toward Russia.
Sports federations must pressure the Riga government because "if they can't provide all athletes with equal access to competitions on their soil then they shouldn't be hosting those competitions at all," Zhurova contended.
Dmitry Svishchev, head of the Russian parliament's sports committee, characterized the entry ban as "revenge by little trolls, bad sportsmanship." He emphasized that Moscow will definitively contest the ruling.
