Indonesian rescue teams look for missing people after boat accidents
(MENAFN) Indonesian search and rescue teams continued Sunday to track down 21 individuals reported missing following two separate boating incidents in Papua and East Nusa Tenggara, according to reports.
In the first case, a speedboat carrying 21 passengers capsized on Wednesday evening amid strong winds and high waves while traveling from Serui City to Waindu in the Yapen Islands Regency of Papua province, as stated by reports. Three passengers were rescued, one was confirmed dead on Saturday afternoon, and 17 remain unaccounted for.
In a separate incident in East Nusa Tenggara, four Spanish tourists are still missing after a tourist boat sank near Padar Island within the Komodo National Park area on Friday night, according to reports.
Search and rescue teams are continuing their operations in both regions, working to locate the missing individuals and bring them to safety.
