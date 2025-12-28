ATUC Organizes Holiday Celebrations Fo Children Across Country

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC) has organized festive events and meetings for children across all cities and districts of the country, including the children of union members and martyrs, on the occasion of December 31 – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year,reports.

The events also covered the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangazur. Meetings held with the children of families who have returned to their native lands carried special symbolic significance, while celebrating the holidays on their ancestral soil gave the festivities a unique and heartfelt atmosphere.

During the holiday events held in the cities of Khankandi and Shusha, as well as in the districts of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Aghdam, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Lachin, Khojaly, and Zangilan, representatives of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation congratulated schoolchildren on the upcoming holidays and wished them success in their studies.

It was noted that the modern infrastructure and social conditions created by the state in the liberated territories provide broad opportunities for students to receive quality education and achieve comprehensive development in their native lands.

The events also highlighted the large-scale efforts carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev to ensure high-quality education for today's children, who will become the patriotic, intellectually capable youth of the future. Attention was also drawn to the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the leadership of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

It was emphasized that caring for children and organizing their leisure time in an engaging and memorable way is among the key priorities of trade unions, and that various social projects are implemented to this end.

During the festivities, students recited poems on patriotic themes, delivered performances in a festive spirit, and shared their joy of living on their native land.

Holiday celebrations were also held at schools attended by children with disabilities and those in need of special care.